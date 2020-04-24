Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to GBX 7,750

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,750 ($101.95) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($144.70) to GBX 9,300 ($122.34) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,084 ($106.34).

Shares of FLTR opened at GBX 8,904 ($117.13) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 68.63 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 9,374.92 ($123.32). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,455.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,302.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 133 ($1.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

