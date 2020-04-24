Focused Investors LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focused Investors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FedEx worth $45,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,369,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after purchasing an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.02. 1,247,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.15. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $198.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

