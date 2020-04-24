Focused Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Focused Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $66,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.21. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.