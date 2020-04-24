Focused Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $63,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 9,933,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,965,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

