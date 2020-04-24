Focused Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 7.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.25% of Anthem worth $142,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,815,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

ANTM stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $261.87. 702,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average of $272.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

