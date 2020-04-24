Focused Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $39,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $132.80. The stock had a trading volume of 269,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,946. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.95. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

