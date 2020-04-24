Focused Investors LLC Has $105.97 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 5.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mcdonald’s worth $105,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $183.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.74. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

