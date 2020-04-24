Focused Investors LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Focused Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Morgan Stanley worth $85,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

MS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 5,805,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,524,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

