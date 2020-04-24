Focused Investors LLC Increases Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Focused Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 4.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Cigna worth $82,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,692. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.