Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 15,962 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 267.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,504,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average of $206.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

