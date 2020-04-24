Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after acquiring an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.96. 674,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,093. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

