Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

PNC traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $100.67. 802,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

