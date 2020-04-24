Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $995,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.79. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

