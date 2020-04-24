Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.67. 6,247,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084,260. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.58 and its 200-day moving average is $333.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.