Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 34,763 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. 500,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,471,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

