Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,218,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 27.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Walmart stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.12. 3,184,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,024,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

