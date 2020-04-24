Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Fortinet worth $25,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fortinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after acquiring an additional 386,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,263,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,965. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

