Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.89, 272,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 331,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $337.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,611.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

