FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

NTRS stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. 448,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,526. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

