FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 78,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

