FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Decreased by Analyst

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CRH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10.

Get CRH alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. AlphaValue lowered CRH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

CRH stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 978,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,753. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.7042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CRH by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.