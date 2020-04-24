FY2021 EPS Estimates for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut by KeyCorp

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.21. 736,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 2,121.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $56,459,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,320,000 after buying an additional 795,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510,423 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

