FY2021 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Paychex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

PAYX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.09. 3,028,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,992. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

