FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.48.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.38. 1,932,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.13. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$9.23. The stock has a market cap of $836.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

