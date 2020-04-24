GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.09-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06.

GCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:GCP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.26. 3,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,501. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

