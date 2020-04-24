General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $11,287,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of GD traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.30. 2,648,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.21. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

