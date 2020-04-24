Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given a C$4.90 Price Target at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) has been given a C$4.90 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

FOOD stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.73. 201,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,438. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

