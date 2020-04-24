Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,919. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

