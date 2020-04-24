Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million.

GSBC stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

