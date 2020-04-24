Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.08

Greenfields Petroleum Corp (CVE:GNF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$457,736.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Greenfields Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:GNF)

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, the Gum Deniz oil field, and the Bahar Exploration area covering 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfields Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfields Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.