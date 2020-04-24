Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Acquires 7,663 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,248,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,226,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.