Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $932,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,105,000 after buying an additional 288,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,428,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,281,000 after acquiring an additional 299,471 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 2,254,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,031. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

