Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF accounts for 6.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of VSDA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.91. 8,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

