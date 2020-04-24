Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.84. 34,213,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,860,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

