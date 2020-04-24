Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,360 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF comprises about 9.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 9.98% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 880,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,021 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $336,000.

Shares of DVOL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

