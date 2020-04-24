Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,015,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 632,347 shares of company stock worth $56,985,748. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

