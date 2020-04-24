Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,484. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.74. The firm has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

