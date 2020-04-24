Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 89.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,620 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,810,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 597,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 314,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $129.90. 14,947,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,458,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

