HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS.

HCA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.99. 46,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

