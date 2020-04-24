HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 107,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,701. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

