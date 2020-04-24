Head to Head Review: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabre and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $3.97 billion 0.40 $158.59 million $0.83 6.98 DouYu International $1.04 billion 2.21 $5.68 million $0.04 177.00

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sabre and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 2 4 2 0 2.00 DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sabre currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 271.33%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than DouYu International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre 3.99% 24.00% 3.95% DouYu International 0.60% 3.17% 0.90%

Summary

Sabre beats DouYu International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

