Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.05.

HSY traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 871,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

