Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Up 8.3%

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.51 and last traded at $39.38, 3,213,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,276,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hess by 60.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

