High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.49

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 76003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on High Arctic Energy Services from C$0.95 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.69.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

