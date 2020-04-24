Hikari Power Ltd Buys 2,400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.25. 6,341,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,965,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

