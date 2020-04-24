HollyFrontier Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:HFC)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for HollyFrontier in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. 2,394,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Earnings History and Estimates for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit