Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Home Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Home Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 36,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,100. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.41. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

