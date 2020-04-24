Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Cut by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

HON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

