Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.82.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

