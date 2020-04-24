HSBC Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

HSBC set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DB1. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €144.18 ($167.65).

DB1 stock opened at €137.60 ($160.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 12 month high of €158.90 ($184.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €127.21 and its 200 day moving average is €138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

